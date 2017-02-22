FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fincantieri signs $1.5 bln China cruise ship deal with Carnival
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
February 22, 2017 / 11:40 AM / 6 months ago

Fincantieri signs $1.5 bln China cruise ship deal with Carnival

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri and China State Shipbuilding Corp have agreed with Carnival Corp to build two cruise ships for the fast-growing Chinese cruise market under a $1.5 billion agreement.

Carnival's Chinese joint venture will operate the ships and the agreement also includes an option to build four more ships.

The design of the ships, which will be delivered from 2023, will be tailored for the "specific tastes of the Chinese travelers", the companies said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia; editing by David Clarke)

