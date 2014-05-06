FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fincantieri files for Milan IPO in Italy's privatisation push
May 6, 2014 / 5:52 PM / 3 years ago

Fincantieri files for Milan IPO in Italy's privatisation push

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 6 (Reuters) - Italy’s Fincantieri said on Tuesday it had filed a request to list its shares on the Milan bourse, as state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) moves to offer private investors a minority stake in the ship building company.

The disposal of Fincantieri - wholly owned by CDP, which in turn is controlled by Italy’s treasury - is part of a new wave of privatisations the Rome government announced at the end of last year.

Banca IMI, Credit Suisse, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and UniCredit CIB are global coordinators of the offering.

BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Mediobanca are joint-bookrunner. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)

