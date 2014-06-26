FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Institutional part in Fincantieri IPO still not fully covered -sources
Sections
Featured
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 26, 2014 / 5:52 PM / 3 years ago

Institutional part in Fincantieri IPO still not fully covered -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 26 (Reuters) - The part reserved to institutional investors in the initial public offering of Italian shipmaker Fincantieri was still not fully covered as of Wednesday evening, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

The company is likely to increase the percentage of shares it has reserved for retail investors which have shown big interest in the IPO so far, the sources added.

“There’s been very good demand from retail investors... so the part reserved to retail could be increased,” one of the sources told Reuters.

Fincantieri, maker of vessels ranging from luxury yachts to military aircraft carriers, is offering a stake of up to 38.2 percent in the IPO, which ends on Friday.

At the moment, 80 percent of Fincantieri’s IPO is reserved to institutional investors. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.