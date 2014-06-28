FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Fincantieri prices IPO at 0.78 euros/shr, bottom of range
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 28, 2014 / 9:37 AM / 3 years ago

Italy's Fincantieri prices IPO at 0.78 euros/shr, bottom of range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 28 (Reuters) - Italian state-owned shipmaker Fincantieri said on Saturday it had priced its initial public offering at 0.78 euros per share, at the bottom of its price range.

The company is offering 450 million shares for a total value of 351 million euros, it said in a statement.

Fincantieri, maker of vessels ranging from luxury yachts to military aircraft carriers, said the offering would give it an initial market capitalisation of 1.32 billion euros ($1.80 billion).

Fincantieri, one of several Italian companies rushing to list on the Italian stock exchange this year, will debut in Milan on July 3. ($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.