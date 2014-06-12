Milan stock exchange gives green light to Fincantieri listing

MILAN, June 12 (Reuters) - The Milan stock exchange has given the green light to the listing of shares in Italian state-owned ship maker Fincantieri, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The initial public offering of a minority stake in the company is part of a privatisation programme launched by the Italian government in 2013 to help cut its public debt.

Fincantieri could be worth up to 1.6 billion euros ($2.2 billion), according to a report by Banca IMI, one of the book runners working on the deal. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Danilo Masoni)