Fincantieri wins 2.1 bln euro order from MSC Cruises
May 22, 2014 / 12:26 PM / 3 years ago

Fincantieri wins 2.1 bln euro order from MSC Cruises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, May 22 (Reuters) - Italian state-controlled shipmaker Fincantieri has signed a contract with MSC Cruises to build two cruise ships with an option for one more in a deal worth a total 2.1 billion euros ($2.87 billion), the companies announced on Thursday.

The two new ships, with a gross tonnage of 154,000 tons and capacity to accommodate up to 5,300 passengers and 1,413 crew, will cost 700 million euros each, they said in a statement.

The first vessel will be delivered in November 2017, with the second due in May 2018.

Fincantieri is expected to list a stake of around 50 percent as the government reduces its holding as part of its efforts to cut Italy’s huge public debt. ($1 = 0.7318 Euros) (Reporting By James Mackenzie)

