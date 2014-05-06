Fincantieri to list stake close to 50 pct - source

MILAN, May 6 (Reuters) - Italian state-owned Fincantieri plans to list a stake close to 50 percent in its initial public offering on the Milan bourse, a source close to matter said on Tuesday.

The group, wholly owned by state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), which in turn is controlled by Italy’s Treasury, announced earlier on Tuesday it has filed for listing.

The sale of a minority stake in the group is part of a privatisation push the Italian government launched last year to raise funds to cut its public debt.