FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fincantieri to list stake close to 50 pct - source
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
Reuters Newsmaker
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 6, 2014 / 6:17 PM / 3 years ago

Fincantieri to list stake close to 50 pct - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 6 (Reuters) - Italian state-owned Fincantieri plans to list a stake close to 50 percent in its initial public offering on the Milan bourse, a source close to matter said on Tuesday.

The group, wholly owned by state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), which in turn is controlled by Italy’s Treasury, announced earlier on Tuesday it has filed for listing.

The sale of a minority stake in the group is part of a privatisation push the Italian government launched last year to raise funds to cut its public debt.

Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Lisa Jucca

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.