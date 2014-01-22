BRIEF-Findel posts 4.6 pct rise in second-half sales

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Findel PLC : * Total sales since the half-year 3.8 pct ahead of the prior year * Group sales 4.6 pct ahead of the prior year with continued strong performance

from our largest businesses, express gifts * Well on track to deliver another year of strong profit growth and meet its

stated 2014/15 operating margin target range * Since the half-year sales have increased by 6.9 pct at express gifts unit versus the prior year * Bad debt indicators at Express Gifts have remained stable since half-year, * Total debt at the end of December 2013 was 224.3 mln stg, a decrease of 19.8 mln stg since December 2012 * On track to deliver full-year results in line with market expectations