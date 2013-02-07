FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Findus lasagne contained horsemeat -UK food agency
February 7, 2013 / 7:01 PM / 5 years ago

Findus lasagne contained horsemeat -UK food agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Testing has confirmed that beef lasagne produced by food manufacturer Findus contained horsemeat, Britain’s Food Standards Agency (FSA) said on Thursday.

Findus, a European food group which is behind brands including Young’s and The Seafood Company, began a recall of its beef lasagne from retailers earlier in the week on advice from its French supplier, Comigel.

Investigations into suppliers have been launched in recent weeks after revelations that beef products sold at major British supermarkets including Tesco and fast food chain Burger King contained horsemeat.

The meat content in Findus beef lasagne products tested positive for more than 60 percent horse meat, the FSA said in a statement on Thursday.

“We have no evidence to suggest that this is a food safety risk,” the FSA said, adding that it had ordered Findus to carry out further tests for a veterinary drug which was a risk to human health.

Findus could not immediately be reached for comment.

