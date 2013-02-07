FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Food group Findus says lasagne contained horse meat
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 7, 2013 / 7:31 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Food group Findus says lasagne contained horse meat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Food manufacturer Findus confirmed on Thursday results of tests carried out by Britain’s Food Standards Agency that showed that the company’s beef lasagne contained horse meat.

Findus, a UK-based frozen food and seafood company which is behind brands including Young’s and The Seafood Company, began a recall of its beef lasagne from retailers earlier in the week on advice from its French supplier, Comigel.

“Findus UK can confirm that testing of its beef lasagne, produced by a third-party supplier and not by Findus, has revealed some product containing horse meat,” the company said in a statement.

The company said customers who had purchased the product should call or email its customer care helpline for a full refund.

Investigations into suppliers have been launched in recent weeks after revelations that beef products sold at major British supermarkets including Tesco and fast-food chain Burger King contained horse meat.

The meat content in Findus beef lasagne products tested positive for more than 60 percent horse meat, the Food Standards Agency said in a statement on Thursday.

“We have no evidence to suggest that this is a food safety risk,” the FSA said, adding that it had ordered Findus to carry out further tests for a veterinary drug which was a risk to human health.

Findus said all its other products had been tested and were not affected.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.