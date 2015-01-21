FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jordan's Nuqul to sell 25 pct stake in Fine Hygienic Holdings -sources
January 21, 2015

Jordan's Nuqul to sell 25 pct stake in Fine Hygienic Holdings -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Jordan’s Nuqul Group is selling a 25 percent stake in FINE Hygienic Holdings, one of the Middle East’s largest tissue and paper products manufacturers, in a deal that could be worth up to $200 million, sources aware of the matter told Reuters.

The transaction is the latest example of acquisition activity in the region’s consumer product space, as potential buyers look to tap into the Middle East’s increasingly wealthy oung population. (Reporting by David French; Additional Reporting by Nadia Saleem in Dubai and Suleiman al-Khalidi in Amman, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
