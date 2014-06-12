FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UniCredit online unit Fineco eyes 2.7 bln euro value in IPO
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 12, 2014 / 6:32 PM / 3 years ago

UniCredit online unit Fineco eyes 2.7 bln euro value in IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 12 (Reuters) - Italian lender UniCredit said on Thursday its online unit Fineco will list a 30 percent stake in an initial public offering that could value the company at up to 2.668 billion euros ($3.6 billion).

All the 181.9 million Fineco shares offered to investors before the possible exercise of a greenshoe option, will be sold by UniCredit, Italy’s biggest bank by assets, to bolster its balance sheet as it undergoes a Europe-wide health check of lenders.

In a statement announcing regulatory approval for the IPO, UniCredit said the shares will be offered at between 3.5 euros and 4.4 euros apiece from June 16 to June 26.

If the greenshoe option is fully exercised, a further 4.5 percent of Fineco will be floated, bringing the free float to 34.5 percent. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Isla Binnie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.