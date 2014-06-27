FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IPO of UniCredit unit Fineco three times subscribed - sources
June 27, 2014 / 11:27 AM / 3 years ago

IPO of UniCredit unit Fineco three times subscribed - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 27 (Reuters) - The initial public offering of shares in Fineco, the online broker of Italian lender UniCredit , has been three times subscribed, two sources close to the deal said on Friday.

Fineco has priced its IPO at 3.7 euros per share at the bottom end of a revised price range in what is Italy’s second-biggest market listing so far this year.

“It has been covered three times. (Fineco) is a success story which is easy to tell and that has helped selling shares,” one of the sources told Reuters.

Fineco, which expects to debut on the stock market on July 2, said its initial market capitalisation would be equal to 2.243 billion euros ($3.05 billion). ($1 = 0.7359 Euros) (Reporting by Paola Arosio, writing by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Lisa Jucca)

