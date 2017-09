MILAN, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Italian online bank Finecobank said on Wednesday its net inflows were worth 256 million euros ($331 million) in August, bringing the total inflows in the first eight months of this year to 2.6 billion euros.

The lender, which is a unit of Italy’s biggest bank by assets UniCredit, debuted on the Milan bourse last July. (1 US dollar = 0.7736 euro) (Reporting by Francesca Landini)