FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Banca Generali head says no acquisition plans on table - paper
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 7, 2016 / 7:10 AM / a year ago

Banca Generali head says no acquisition plans on table - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Banca Generali has no acquisition plans on the table, the Italian asset manager's managing director said on Friday, amid speculation the group could be interested in buying online broker FinecoBank.

"I can tell you there is no dossier on our table," Gian Maria Mossa said in an interview in Il Sole 24 Ore in response to a question whether talks were under way over Fineco.

Italian bank UniCredit is looking to sell Fineco and other businesses to boost the bank's stretched capital base.

In September sources said Banca Generali was working with Goldman Sachs in negotiations to buy UniCredit's controlling stake in Fineco though the parties remained far apart on price.

Mossa said the group had given no formal mandate to investment banks for acquisitions.

Banca Generali is controlled by Italy's biggest insurer Generali. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.