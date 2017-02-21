UPDATE 1-Fingerprint Cards shares drop as CFO leaves for Tobii

(Adds FPC CEO comments, share price, background)

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Swedish biometrics firm Fingerprint Cards (FPC) said on Tuesday its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Johan Wilsby was leaving the company for eye-tracking firm Tobii, sending the embattled FPC share lower.

* FPC said Johan Wilsby, who has been CFO at FPC since 2015, will leave no later than July 2017.

* FPC CEO Christian Fredrikson told Reuters that Wilsby had decided to leave his position, and added it was "no drama".

* A surprise profit warning in December, when FPC cited mainly inventory build-up in the whole supply chain, has hit investor confidence in the company's forecasts, and its shares are sharply down since then.

* FPC shares fell as much as 4.2 percent after the news, and was down 2.7 percent by 1312 GMT. Tobii rose 2.6 percent.

* FPC also said in February it expected Q1 revenues to be "materially weaker" than a year ago because of the inventory build-up, component shortage affecting customers and growing competition.

* Fredrikson repeated he expected the inventory situation in the industry to be back to normal levels during Q1

* FPC shares are down 17 percent so far this year, and 44 percent over the past 12 months.

* Wilsby is succeeding Esben Olesen who will leave Tobii in March. (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)