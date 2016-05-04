FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FPC sets margin target of at least 35 pct in 2016-18
May 4, 2016 / 5:25 AM / a year ago

FPC sets margin target of at least 35 pct in 2016-18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, May 4 (Reuters) - Swedish biometric firm Fingerprint Cards (FPC) on Wednesday said it expected an operating margin of at least 35 percent in 2016 to 2018 as it announced its first ever long-term financial targets.

FPC also said it aimed for annual like-for-like revenue growth of around 60 percent for the three years.

The three year target for operating margin is below its 2016 forecast of above 37 percent.

The Gothenburg-based company added it shall have a strong balance sheet and that excess capital will be returned to shareholders through share buy-backs or dividends.

Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; editing by Sven Nordenstam

