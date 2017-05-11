UPDATE 1-Former CEO moves Fingerprint Cards stake to other investment vehicle

(Adds detail, CEO comment)

May 11 (Reuters) - Johan Carlstrom, former CEO at Swedish biometrics firm Fingerprint Cards, said on Thursday he had moved his stake in Fingerprint to an overseas company in preparation for a possible move from Sweden. Two separate filings from Sweden's financial watchdog showed on Thursday that Carlstrom's Swedish firm Sunfloro AB on May 8 sold all its 6 million A shares or 15.9 percent in Fingerprint, and Velociraptor Ltd bought the same amount of shares. Carlstrom told Reuters he owned Velociraptor and he had not reduced his stake in Fingerprint. "I have sold shares in one company that I own to another company I own," Carlstrom said, adding that the transaction was linked to "a possible move abroad within the next few years".

Velociraptor did not previously own shares in Fingerprint Cards.

Carlstrom was replaced as CEO in 2014 after police launched a probe into suspected insider trading by Carlstrom in Fingerprint. Carlstrom, who denied the allegations, stepped down formally in 2015.