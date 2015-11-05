FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sweden's Fingerprint Cards reports Q3 op profit, narrows 2015 guidance
November 5, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

Sweden's Fingerprint Cards reports Q3 op profit, narrows 2015 guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Swedish biometric firm Fingerprint Cards (FPC) on Thursday reported its second consecutive quarterly operating profit and lifted its minimum guidance for 2015 revenues.

Operating profit rose to 346 million crowns in the third quarter from a loss of 44 million in the year-ago period, the company said.

FPC forecast fourth quarter revenue of around 1.2-1.3 billion Swedish crowns ($139-151 million) and specified its 2015 sales forecast to 2.75-2.85 billion crowns, compared to its earlier forecast of more than 2.5 billion crowns.

FPC said it will announce 2016 revenue guidance in December.

Link to the third-quarter report: ($1 = 8.6312 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
