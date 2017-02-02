FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fingerprint Cards Q4 profit lags expectations, keeps 2017 revenue fcast
February 2, 2017 / 6:24 AM / 7 months ago

Fingerprint Cards Q4 profit lags expectations, keeps 2017 revenue fcast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Swedish biometric firm Fingerprint Cards (FPC) on Thursday maintained its revenue guidance for 2017 as it reported a fourth-quarter operating profit below market expectations.

The company posted an operating profit of 548 million Swedish crowns ($63 million), lower than the 620 million seen by analysts in a Reuters poll, but up from 518 million in the year-ago quarter.

FPC repeated its 2017 full-year revenue guidance of between 7.5 to 9.5 billion crowns.

$1 = 8.7263 Swedish crowns Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; editing by Johannes Hellstrom

