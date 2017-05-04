STOCKHOLM May 4 Swedish biometric firm Fingerprint Cards (FPC) said on Thursday it expected excess industry-wide inventories to normalise during the second quarter, as it reported first-quarter operating earnings well below expectations.

The company posted an operating profit of 70.8 million Swedish crowns ($8 million), lower than the 110 million seen by analysts in a Reuters poll, and sharply down from 589 million in the year-ago quarter.

($1 = 8.8435 Swedish crowns)