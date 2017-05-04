PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 15
May 15 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
STOCKHOLM May 4 Swedish biometric firm Fingerprint Cards (FPC) said on Thursday it expected excess industry-wide inventories to normalise during the second quarter, as it reported first-quarter operating earnings well below expectations.
The company posted an operating profit of 70.8 million Swedish crowns ($8 million), lower than the 110 million seen by analysts in a Reuters poll, and sharply down from 589 million in the year-ago quarter.
($1 = 8.8435 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg and Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Bjorn Rundstrom)
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 15 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:
* Google says introducing new technology for policy violations that allows it to act more quickly, precisely to remove ads from content that violates its policies - blog