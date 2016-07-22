UPDATE 1-Fingerprint Cards Q2 profit beats expectations, continues to gain market share

(Adds detail)

July 22 (Reuters) - Swedish biometric firm Fingerprint Cards (FPC) on Friday reported second-quarter operating profit above expectations and said it sees more market share gains as its major Chinese customers contine to capture market share.

* Q2 operating profit rose to SEK 709.7 million ($82.6 million) from 65.5 million a year ago

* Says revenue guidance for 2016 has been narrowed to SEK 7,200 to 8,300 million from previously SEK 7,000-8,500 million

* Guidance is based on an SEK/USD exchange rate of 8.40 compared to 8.30 which was used at Q1 report

* Says revenues in second half of year are expected to grow sequentially in view of strong growth in number of launched smartphones integrating our sensors and in particular in view of Q4's relative share of smartphone market on an annual basis

* Q2 revenues were SEK 1,666 million, up from 445 million in the year-ago period

* Says to date, 71 mobile devices featuring our sensors have been launched during 2016

* Says approximately 100 customer projects are in progress in which manufacturers of mobile devices plan to use our sensors during the coming three quarters in models that are yet to be launched

* Repeats operating margin for 2016 is expected to exceed the 37 pct for second half of 2015

* Q2 gross margin was 49 pct, up from 36 pct in Q2 2015

* Says the favorable gross margin for the quarter derived mainly from the changed product mix, compared with the year-earlier quarter. During the second quarter, we continued to note increasing demand for our competitive smaller sensors, which have a lower production cost and enable a lower average price for our customers

* Says we are continuing our development work with a view to an initial commercial launch of smartcards during 2016

* Says work on adapting our sensors for market segments other than smartphones is continuing as planned. In the third quarter, there are plans for a number of versions of our touch fingerprint sensors for smartcards to be ready for mass production.

* Says ahead of 2016, we estimated that we would grow our share of market for fingerprint sensors from 45 pct in 2015 to 50-70 pct in 2016

* Says our current estimate is that outcome will end up in upper part of this interval

* Reuters poll: Fingerprints Q2 revenues seen at SEK 1.72 bln, operating profit at SEK 686 mln Source text for Eikon: Consensus: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5893 Swedish crowns) (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg; editing by Sven Nordenstam)