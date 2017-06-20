BRIEF-ARI Network Services provides details of termination of merger agreement
* ARI Network Services -upon termination of merger agreement by Expedition Holdings on specified conditions, co to pay termination fee of about $4.8 million
STOCKHOLM, June 20 Fingerprint Cards:
* Kona I and Fingerprint Cards announces partnership for smart cards
* Kona has launched 4 new biometric card versions using Fingerprints(TM) technology
Link to statement from the company: here
* General Atlantic LLC Reports 5.9 Pct Stake In 58.Com Inc as of June 13