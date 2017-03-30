FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fingerprint Cards sees penetration of biometrics in smartphone market of nearly 95 pct by 2020
March 30, 2017 / 3:13 PM / 5 months ago

Fingerprint Cards sees penetration of biometrics in smartphone market of nearly 95 pct by 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, March 30 (Reuters) - Swedish biometric firm Fingerprint Cards, from 2016 annual report:

* Says at the end of 2016, the penetration rate in Fingerprint Cards' addressable market for smartphones was nearly 50 percent and is estimated to amount to nearly 95 percent by 2020

* Says its addressable smartphone market is estimated to grow, in terms of the number of devices, in pace with the increase of the penetration rate for fingerprint sensors, from slightly more than 600 million devices in 2016 to 1.5 billion devices in 2020

Link to annual report: here (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg)

