a year ago
June 2, 2016 / 6:55 AM / a year ago

Biometric firm Fingerprint picks new CEO in surprise move

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 2 (Reuters) - Swedish biometric firm Fingerprint Cards said on Thursday it had appointed a new chief executive in order to boost its position ahead of venturing into new market areas such as smart cards and Internet of Things.

In a surprise move, the Swedish firm said its top executive Jorgen Lantto would be replaced by Christian Fredrikson, currently the chief executive of Finnish cyber security firm F-Secure, in August this year.

"Christian Fredrikson has long experience from the new markets we wish to expand towards, while he is also deeply rooted in digitalization and mobile connectivity," Fingerprint Chairman Jan Wareby said in a statement.

"We believe he has the competence that is required to develop FPC into the future."

Fingerprint said Fredrikson has had several leading positions within Nokia Networks and has experience within areas such as real-time security for digital systems, cloud technology and Asian markets.

Reporting by Oskar von Bahr; editing by Sven Nordenstam

