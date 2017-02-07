BRIEF-Oksan Telecom buys 6.9 pct stake in KRTnet
* Says Oksan Telecom Co.,Ltd has acquired 365,449 shares of the company, increasing its stake in the company up to 6.9 percent from 0 percent
STOCKHOLM, Feb 7 (Reuters) -
* Fingerprint Cards Chief Executive Christian Fredrikson has bought 19,750 shares in the biometrics firm, according to an update of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's (FSA) insider registry.
* Shares bought on Feb.3 and Feb.6 for around 1 million Swedish crowns ($112,895).
* Link to registry: bit.ly/2buiSTx
* ($1 = 8.8578 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom)
* Abe expected to unveil package of U.S. job-creating investments (Adds comment, context)
* Says it signed a 10.87 billion won contract with Hyundai-Rotem Co, to provide Manila E&M business signal system products