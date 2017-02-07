STOCKHOLM, Feb 7 (Reuters) -

* Fingerprint Cards Chief Executive Christian Fredrikson has bought 19,750 shares in the biometrics firm, according to an update of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's (FSA) insider registry.

* Shares bought on Feb.3 and Feb.6 for around 1 million Swedish crowns ($112,895).

* Link to registry: bit.ly/2buiSTx

* ($1 = 8.8578 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom)