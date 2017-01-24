FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 24, 2017 / 4:01 PM / 7 months ago

Detained Fingerprint Cards board member denies insider trading -news agency Direkt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Fingerprint Cards board member Lars Soderfjell has denied allegations against him of insider trading, his lawyer told news agency Direkt a day after he was detained by the Swedish Economic Crime Authority.

"He denies wrong-doing and is certain the Economic Crime Authority's probe will show he has done nothing wrong," the Swedish news agency quoted lawyer Olle Kullinger as saying.

Soderfjell and the Swedish smartphone touch sensors maker's former chief executive Johan Carlstrom were arrested on Monday on the suspicion of aggravated insider trading ahead of a profit warning in December.

Carlstrom, too, has denied the allegations against him.

Kullinger could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters.

Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard

