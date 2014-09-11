FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fingerprint Cards CEO denies insider trading - chairman
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
September 11, 2014 / 8:40 AM / 3 years ago

Fingerprint Cards CEO denies insider trading - chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The top chief of biometrics technology firm Fingerprint Cards denies having traded illegally in the company’s shares, the firm’s chairman said on Thursday.

The Swedish firm earlier on Thursday said it had replaced Chief Executive Johan Carlstrom until further notice after police launched a preliminary criminal investigation suspecting Carlstrom and a company shareholder of serious insider trade.

Asked if Carlstrom denied the accusation, Urban Fagerstedt, chairman of the board of Fingerprint Cards said: “Absolutely.”

Fagerstedt said the other person suspected of insider crime, a former board member of the company, also denied the accusation. “According to the information I have that is also the case,” Fagerstedt said.

Reporting by Helena Soderpalm

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.