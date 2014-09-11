FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fingerprint Cards says CEO suspected of insider crime
September 11, 2014 / 6:35 AM / 3 years ago

Fingerprint Cards says CEO suspected of insider crime

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Biometrics technology firm Fingerprint Cards said on Thursday its top chief and a company shareholder were under investigation for insider crime, and it had replaced its CEO until further notice.

Trade in Fingerprint Cards’ shares were suspended on the Stockholm stock exchange on Wednesday.

“The situation that has arisen is deeply regrettable and, naturally, we take a very serious view of the suspicions now being directed at the company’s President and the former Board member”, Fingerprint Cards said in a statement.

Chief Executive Johan Carlstrom is replaced by Jorgen Lantto.

Reporting by Helena Soderpalm

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
