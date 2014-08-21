FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fingerprint Cards repeats full-year sales forecast
#IT Services & Consulting
August 21, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

Fingerprint Cards repeats full-year sales forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Fingerprint Cards on Thursday repeated its 2014 sales forecast as second-quarter revenues were in line with its expectations.

The Swedish firm, which makes finger sensors for products such as mobile phones and tablets, expects full-year sales to exceed 500 million Swedish crowns ($72 million).

Sales in the second quarter stood at 44 million crowns and 62 million crowns for the first six months of 2014. Operating loss was 45 million crowns in the quarter. The company said it expected to break even in the fourth quarter of this year.

1 US dollar = 6.9203 Swedish crown Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; editing by Sabina Zawadzki

