Sweden's Fingerprint Cards says information on Samsung bid false

STOCKHOLM, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Sweden’s Fingerprint Cards said on Friday information that Korean electronics firm Samsung would buy the firm was false.

“A false press release has gone out,” Fingerprint Cards CEO Johan Carlstrom told Reuters.

He said that the Swedish company had not had any discussions with the Korean firm.

Earlier on Friday, information distributor Cision sent out a press release saying Samsung would buy Fingerprint cards for $650 million in cash.

Fingerprint develops and produces biometric fingerprint verification technology.