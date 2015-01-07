FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fingerprint Cards and O-film collaborate on sensors
January 7, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Fingerprint Cards and O-film collaborate on sensors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Fingerprint Cards Ab

* To collaborate on touch fingerprint sensors with O-Film

* Fingerprint Cards (FPC) and O-Film have announced partnership on touch fingerprint sensors. FPC is providing its touch fingerprint sensor technology whilst O-Film is developing, manufacturing and selling fingerprint sensor modules to OEMs. The first market launch with O-Film modules uses FPC1025 and is expected in Q2 2015. Initial revenues will be generated for FPC during Q1 2015. Link to press release: here Further company coverage:

