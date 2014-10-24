FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fingerprint Cards cuts 2014 forecast, sees sharp demand rise in 2015
October 24, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Fingerprint Cards cuts 2014 forecast, sees sharp demand rise in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Fingerprint Cards Ab

* Fpc Reduces Forecast For Full Year 2014, provides an initial forecast for 2015 and reports key figures for the third quarter of 2014.

* Says is reducing its sales forecast for full-year 2014 to sek 230-330 m

* Says it is forecast that fourth-quarter sales will be in range of sek 100-200 m

* Says sales during q3 amounted to sek 66 m

* Says ebitda was a loss of sek 21 m

* Says for 2015, company foresees sharply rising demand

* Says company feels confident that sales for full-year 2015 will exceed sek 1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

