RPT-Former Italian PM Berlusconi sues ECB at European Court of Justice

FRANKFURT, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi and his Fininvest holding company have filed a case against the European Central Bank at the European Court of Justice, court documents showed on Friday.

The records did not contain any information about the case other than that it was filed on Dec 23. The ECB declined to comment.

In October, the ECB opposed Fininvest owning a "significant stake" in Banca Mediolanum. Fininvest said at the time it rejected the ECB decision and would act to protect its interests. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Hugh Lawson)