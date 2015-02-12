Fininvest pockets 377 mln euros from partial Mediaset stake sale

MILAN, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Fininvest, the holding company of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi’s family, has cashed in 377.2 million euros ($430 million) from the sale of a 7.8 pct stake in private broadcaster Mediaset, it said on Thursday.

The sale took place through an accelerated bookbuilding at a price of 4.1 euros a share, Fininvest said.

Shares in Mediaset closed up 1.5 percent at 4.26 euros on the Milan bourse on Thursday. ($1 = 0.8764 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak)