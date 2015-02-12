FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fininvest pockets 377 mln euros from partial Mediaset stake sale
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
February 12, 2015 / 8:36 PM / 3 years ago

Fininvest pockets 377 mln euros from partial Mediaset stake sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Fininvest, the holding company of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi’s family, has cashed in 377.2 million euros ($430 million) from the sale of a 7.8 pct stake in private broadcaster Mediaset, it said on Thursday.

The sale took place through an accelerated bookbuilding at a price of 4.1 euros a share, Fininvest said.

Shares in Mediaset closed up 1.5 percent at 4.26 euros on the Milan bourse on Thursday. ($1 = 0.8764 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.