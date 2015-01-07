FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Berlusconi's Fininvest appeals against sale of Mediolanum stake
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 7, 2015 / 7:01 PM / 3 years ago

Berlusconi's Fininvest appeals against sale of Mediolanum stake

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Italy’s Fininvest, the holding company of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, has appealed against a request by the Bank of Italy for it to sell the bulk of its stake in asset manager Mediolanum, Berlusconi’s lawyers said on Wednesday.

Fininvest owns 30.15 percent of Mediolanum, but in October it was asked to sell a 20 percent stake because Italy’s central bank no longer considered Berlusconi fit to own more than 10 percent of a financial company.

Asset manager and insurer Mediolanum is in the process of registering as a bank, thus falling under the supervision of the Bank of Italy, which Fininvest said had requested the stake sale because of Berlusconi’s conviction for tax fraud in 2013.

The central bank has to approve shareholdings of 10 percent or more in the nation’s banks.

The appeal is made with the aim to defend Berlusconi’s interest as Fininvest’s shareholder, the three lawyers said in an emailed statement.

Mediolanum has a market value of 3.79 billion euros ($4.5 billion). ($1 = 0.8452 euros) (Reporting by Giancarlo Navach; Writing by Francesca Landini; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.