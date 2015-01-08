Fininvest to ask for delay in setting up trust for Mediolanum stake

MILAN, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Fininvest, the holding company of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, said on Thursday it approved setting up a trust to hold part of its stake in asset manager Mediolanum, but would ask for a delay to take account of a legal appeal.

Fininvest, which owns 30.15 percent of Mediolanum, was asked last October to sell a 20 percent stake because Berlusconi, after a tax fraud conviction, is no longer allowed to own more than 10 percent of a financial company.

On that occasion, the holding company said the Bank of Italy had said its request could be met through a transfer of the Mediolanum stake to a trust.

Earlier on Thursday, Berlusconi’s lawyers said Fininvest had appealed the central bank’s request for it to sell the stake.

In its statement on Thursday, Fininvest confirmed the appeal made by Berlusconi, adding it had given its CEO Pasquale Cannatelli the mandate to ask for a period of delay “compatible” with the hearing of the appeal.

Asset manager and insurer Mediolanum was recently registered as a bank, thus falling under the supervision of the Bank of Italy. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)