ECB opposes Fininvest holding significant stake in Banca Mediolanum

MILAN, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is opposed to Italy's Fininvest owning a "significant stake" in asset gatherer Banca Mediolanum, the holding company of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi said in a statement on Wednesday.

In October 2014, the Bank of Italy ordered Fininvest, the holding which owns 30 percent of Mediolanum, to sell a stake of just over 20 percent because Berlusconi was no longer considered fit to own more than 10 percent of a financial company after being convicted for tax fraud.

However, an Italian appeals court later ruled in favour of Fininvest's request to cancel the forced sale.

Fininvest said on Wednesday it rejected the ECB decision and would act to protect its interests. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Valentina Za)