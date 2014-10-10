FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finivest says must sell big chunk of Mediolanum stake
#Financials
October 10, 2014 / 5:47 AM / 3 years ago

Finivest says must sell big chunk of Mediolanum stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Italy’s Fininvest, the holding company of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, said on Friday it had been told by the Bank of Italy that it must sell the bulk of its stake in asset manager Mediolanum.

Fininvest has a stake of around 30 percent in Mediolanum. In a statement it said the Bank of Italy, in agreement with insurer regulator IVASS, had told it to sell the portion of its Mediolanum stake exceeding 9.9 pct.

It said the disposal could take place through the transfer of the exceeding stake to a trust fund, and the actual sale taking place within 30 months from the creation of the fund. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)

