MILAN, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi’s holding company Fininvest said on Monday it was not interested in selling a majority stake in AC Milan following reports of an offer for the soccer club.

Thai businessman Bee Taechaubol has offered Berlusconi 1 billion euros ($1.14 billion) for a controlling stake in AC Milan, local media reported on Monday. ($1 = 0.8760 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Francesca Landini)