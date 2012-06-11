FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Finisar profit in line with estimates
June 11, 2012 / 8:15 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Finisar profit in line with estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to clarify that the adjusted profit was in line, and not below analysts’ estimates. Adds adjusted profit in paragraph 4.)

June 11 (Reuters) - Network equipment maker Finisar Corp reported a quarterly profit in line with estimates.

“The lower telecom revenues were primarily the result of sluggish carrier capital expenditures and the full three month impact of annual price reductions for telecom products,” Chairman Jerry Rawls said in a statement.

Net income fell to $12.2 million, or 14 cents per share, from $16.4 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 21 cents per share, in line with analysts’ average expectation, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

