March 7 (Reuters) - Network equipment maker Finisar Corp reported a higher quarterly profit, helped by an increase in demand for its fiber optic products.

Net profit grew to $16.3 million, or 17 cents per share, in the third quarter from $14.2 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue for the third-quarter rose 2.7 percent to $238.4 million.