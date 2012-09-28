FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Finish Line to sell athletic shoes for Macy's
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 28, 2012 / 11:15 AM / 5 years ago

Finish Line to sell athletic shoes for Macy's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Macy’s Inc said on Friday that Finish Line Inc will open athletic shoe shops in more than 450 Macy’s stores and on its web site, making Finish Line the exclusive athletic footwear partner at the department store chain.

Longer term, the deal is expect to boost Finish Line’s sales by $250 million to $350 million a year, the companies said in a joint statement. Finish Line will recognize sales and corresponding profits, minus a licensing fee paid to Macy‘s.

Finish Line will operate more than 450 locations as leased departments starting in the spring of 2013. For about 225 Macy’s stores that sell shoes, Finish Line will manage the athletic shoe assortment and inventory, also starting in the spring.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.