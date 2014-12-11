FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BlackRock's Fink applauds SEC plan to scrutinize industry
December 11, 2014 / 8:06 PM / 3 years ago

BlackRock's Fink applauds SEC plan to scrutinize industry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - BlackRock’s chief executive Larry Fink said he applauds the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s plans to step up scrutiny of the risks posed by large asset managers, saying it was a better step than singling out specific firms as posing systemic risk.

“I have products at BlackRock and so do other people that probably require more transparency,” Fink said in response to a question from Reuters at The New York Times Dealbook conference in New York Thursday.

Earlier, SEC Chair Mary Jo White laid out a three-pronged plan to better oversee the asset management industry. (Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by James Dalgleish)

