Finland suspects Russian aircraft violates airspace; 2nd time in 3 days
August 25, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

Finland suspects Russian aircraft violates airspace; 2nd time in 3 days

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Finland’s defence ministry said it suspected a Russian military aircraft entered its airspace without permission on Monday, in the second such violation in three days.

The Finnish border guard was examining Monday’s data for possible violations, the ministry said, without giving further details.

It accused Russia of a similar violation on Saturday, which the defence ministry in Moscow denied.

Finland has accused Russia of violating its airspace four times since the Ukraine crisis broke in February. The border guard concluded that two instances in May were likely to have been accidental.

Finland shares a 1,300-km (800-mile) border with Russia and maintains generally cordial relations with its former ruler, but Helsinki’s defence forces are reported to have stepped up surveillance due to the Ukraine crisis.

Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl, editing by John Stonestreet

