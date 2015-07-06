FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Finland's FSA tells four biggest banks to increase capital buffers
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 6, 2015 / 9:55 AM / 2 years ago

Finland's FSA tells four biggest banks to increase capital buffers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, July 6 (Reuters) - Finland’s four biggest banks must increase their capital buffers to ensure the country’s banking system is sufficiently resilient to risks, the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) said on Monday.

The watchdog said in a statement that the Finnish unit of Nordea and OP Group must raise their equity Tier 1 capital by 2 percent respectively by Jan. 7 2016, and the Finnish unit of Danske Bank and Municipality Finance need to increase their equity Tier 1 capital by 0.5 percent respectively.

The four banks are systemically important as they hold significant market shares in Finland’s highly concentrated financial markets, the watchdog said. (Reporting By Anna Ercanbrack; Editing by Anna Ringstrom and Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.