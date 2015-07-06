Finland's FSA tells four biggest banks to increase capital buffers

HELSINKI, July 6 (Reuters) - Finland’s four biggest banks must increase their capital buffers to ensure the country’s banking system is sufficiently resilient to risks, the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) said on Monday.

The watchdog said in a statement that the Finnish unit of Nordea and OP Group must raise their equity Tier 1 capital by 2 percent respectively by Jan. 7 2016, and the Finnish unit of Danske Bank and Municipality Finance need to increase their equity Tier 1 capital by 0.5 percent respectively.

The four banks are systemically important as they hold significant market shares in Finland’s highly concentrated financial markets, the watchdog said. (Reporting By Anna Ercanbrack; Editing by Anna Ringstrom and Susan Fenton)