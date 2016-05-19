FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Finnish banks sound, but face risks from household debt, Nordic links - c.bank
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 19, 2016 / 9:01 AM / a year ago

Finnish banks sound, but face risks from household debt, Nordic links - c.bank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI, May 19 (Reuters) - The Finnish banking sector remains sound but the weak economy, high levels of household debt and close links to other Nordic countries pose risks, the central bank said in its review on Thursday.

Finland’s largest banks are OP Financial Group, Sweden-based Nordea and Denmark’s Danske Bank, and possible financial or housing market problems in other countries could rapidly spill over to Finland, the bank said.

“Close monitoring, including of the other Nordic countries, is required to preserve the stability of the financial markets,” said Bank of Finland Deputy Governor Pentti Hakkarainen.

Finland -- the only Nordic euro country -- has recently exited from recession but its economy is expected to perform worse than any other in the European Union this year, excluding Greece.

However, Finnish households’ debt relative to disposable income has almost doubled since 2000 to around 125 percent.

The bank also noted that Finnish financial markets are more concentrated than in most other euro area countries. The three biggest banks together covered more than 80 percent of all housing loans in 2014.

“This makes it necessary to ensure that, in all these sectors, there is a sufficient degree of competition forcing market participants to improve service and product development and enhance productivity.” (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.