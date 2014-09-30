Finnish bank watchdog warns of risks from weak economy

HELSINKI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Finland’s financial watchdog on Tuesday said the country’s banks and insurers had a good capital position, but warned over the effects of the weak economy.

The triple-A-rated Finnish economy is in its third year of recession and has yet to return to 2008’s output levels after its exports were hit by the euro zone crisis, problems in the mobile phone and paper sectors, and the Ukraine crisis.

“Banks and insurance companies need to be prepared for the adverse effects of the weak economic situation,” said Anneli Tuominen, the head of the Financial Supervisory Authority.

“Our supervised entities must also be ready to face the possibility of declining share prices and even rapidly increasing risk premia in interest rates.”

In its biannual report, the watchdog said Finnish banks’ combined capital adequacy ratio was a healthy 15.3 percent at the end of June, while the Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio averaged 14.1 percent.

The country’s top lenders are co-operative OP-Pohjola as well as subsidiaries of Nordea and Danske Bank .

The watchdog also said Finnish pension funds had a strong risk-bearing capacity while insurers in the country showed good solvency margins. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Mark Potter)