Finnish banks do not need further capital buffers - watchdog
March 16, 2015 / 2:31 PM / 2 years ago

Finnish banks do not need further capital buffers - watchdog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, March 16 (Reuters) - Finnish banks do not require counter-cyclical capital buffers, the country’s Financial Supervisory Authority said on Monday in the first decision of its kind.

The FSA said Finland’s credit-to-GDP ratio has exceeded its long-term trend but developments in housing prices, lending and the external balance of the economy do not signal growth in systemic risks.

The FSA expects the deviation in the credit-to-GDP ratio to decrease this and next year as economic weakness slows credit growth.

From the start of this year, the FSA is required to decide quarterly on banks’ capital buffers. Counter-cyclical buffers mean capital held by banks during periods of economic expansion so they can continue to supply credit when the cycle turns and the economy contracts.

Finland’s biggest banks include OP-Pohjola and the subsidiaries of Nordea and Danske Bank. (Reporting By Anna Ercanbrack)

