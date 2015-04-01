FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 1, 2015 / 7:01 AM / 2 years ago

Finnish watchdog warns banks on risk, possible asset price bubble

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI, April 1 (Reuters) - Finland’s financial watchdog on Wednesday said the country’s banks and insurers remained in good health, but warned the sector regarding risk-taking and a possible asset price bubble.

“Both banks and insurance companies face an increasingly challenging interest rate environment,” said Anneli Tuominen, the head of the Financial Supervisory Authority.

“At this juncture, financial sector participants must refrain from excessive risk-taking in their search for yield. We should also be prepared for a bursting of a possible asset price bubble.”

In its biannual report, the watchdog said Finnish banks’ total capital adequacy ratio was a healthy 17.3 percent at the end of December, while the Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio averaged 15.8 percent.

The watchdog said Finnish pension funds had a strong risk-bearing capacity while insurers showed good solvency margins.

The country’s top lenders are co-operative OP-Pohjola as well as subsidiaries of Nordea and Danske Bank .

The Finnish economy has contracted for three consecutive years and has yet to return to 2008’s output levels after its exports were hit by the euro zone crisis, problems in the mobile phone and paper sectors, and a slowdown in Russia. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Jason Neely)

